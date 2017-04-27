TRENDING ON BS
7th Pay Commission: Lavasa panel submits report on allowances to Jaitley

Pay panel recommended abolition of 52 allowances while subsuming 36 others into existing ones

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa
Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa after a Cabinet meeting at South Block in New Delhi.

A high-level committee headed by the Finance Secretary on Thursday submitted its report on allowances to 47 lakh government employees to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The Ashok Lavasa Committee was constituted in June last year after the government implemented the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

The pay panel had recommended the abolition of or subsuming of allowances like acting, assisting cashier, cycle, condiment, flying squad, haircutting, rajbhasha, rajdhani, robe, shoe, shorthand, soap, spectacle, uniform, vigilance and washing.

After submitting the report to Jaitley, Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa said the committee has taken into account representations made by various stakeholders.

The report will now be examined by the empowered committee of secretaries and following that it will be placed before the Cabinet, he said.

Out of total 196 allowances, it had recommended the abolition of 52 and subsuming of another 36 into larger existing ones.

The commission had recommended hiking the HRA in the range of 8-24 per cent.

If the pay commission recommendations on allowances are implemented fully, then as per estimates the cost to the exchequer will be Rs 29,300 crore.

Lavasa said the government will take the final call on the date of payout of revised allowances to government employees.

