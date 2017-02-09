TRENDING ON BS
Air conditioner prices likely to go up 5-7% as raw material gets costlier

Blue Star Ltd Joint MD B Thiagarajan said the company should clock a 15-20 per cent rise in revenue

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Photo: Shutterstock

Air conditioner prices are expected to rise by 5-7 per cent in July-September due to growing raw material prices and the possible implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, said an industry expert on Wednesday.

"Raw material prices like copper, aluminium and steel have been steadily rising for the last few quarters. The proposed GST bracket for us would be 28 per cent, which is disappointing for the industry. All these could lead to a price hike by up to 5-7 per cent in July-September," said Blue Star Ltd Joint Managing Director B Thiagarajan.

Talking about sales growth projections in the next financial year starting from April, he said the company should clock a 15-20 per cent rise in revenue from the room air conditioners segment in 2017-18.

"The air conditioner industry grew by 20 per cent in October-December despite the demonetisation impact, so there is no reason to believe that growth in the summer season and thereafter would not be in double digits," he said at the launch of new inverter split air conditioner range.

Thiagarajan also said the company would invest about Rs 3.5 billion over the next three years on two new manufacturing units in Jammu and Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh.

