Air conditioner prices likely to go up 5-7% as raw material gets costlier

prices are expected to rise by 5-7 per cent in July-September due to growing prices and the possible implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, said an industry expert on Wednesday.

" prices like copper, aluminium and steel have been steadily rising for the last few quarters. The proposed bracket for us would be 28 per cent, which is disappointing for the industry. All these could lead to a price hike by up to 5-7 per cent in July-September," said Ltd Joint Managing Director B Thiagarajan.

Talking about sales growth projections in the next financial year starting from April, he said the company should clock a 15-20 per cent rise in revenue from the room air conditioners segment in 2017-18.

"The industry grew by 20 per cent in October-December despite the impact, so there is no reason to believe that growth in the summer season and thereafter would not be in double digits," he said at the launch of new inverter split range.

Thiagarajan also said the company would invest about Rs 3.5 billion over the next three years on two new manufacturing units in and