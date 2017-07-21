Arhar, soybean, sunflower acreage likely to remain less than last year

With sowing of many crops completed in almost 70 per cent of the normal area, farmers would appear to be increasingly responding to price signals.

Sowing will continue for some more weeks and should get a boost from monsoon revival. However, unless there is a big lift, the total area under (red gram), soybean, and seems likely to remain less than last year, indicated official data issued on Friday. Sowing of many crops is complete in almost 70 per cent of the normal area covered.

Last year saw a sharp fall in prices of many crops, forcing central and state governments to intervene and purchase directly from farmers. In soybean, retail prices have remained around Rs 3,000 a quintal for two years. In and moong (green gram), it dipped to around Rs 4,500 a qtl, much lower than the Centre's (MSP) of Rs 5,050 a qtl and Rs 5,225 a qtl, respectively. The of was Rs 2,775 a qtl for 2016-17.

The price drop has also led to widespread farmer unrest across the country.

Data from the department of agriculture showed that till Friday, the area under was 19.2 per cent less than last year at this time. That under soybean, and seed was around 17.8 per cent, 11.5 per cent and 19 per cent less.

The seems to have shifted to cotton in some parts, particularly so with and The area under cotton has risen almost 21 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

Overall, till Friday, around 68.5 million hectares was brought under crops. This is nearly two per cent more than the same period last year and a little over five per cent more than the normal area (past five years' average) sown.

The southwest monsoon, meanwhile, showed strong signs of revival across parts of the country, with the week ending Wednesday recording 11 per cent excess rain. India Meteorological Department says the country got 75.3 mm of rainfall during July 12-19, the normal being 67.6 mm.

The extra showers were largely concentrated in the central and western parts. These pushed the overall average into positive territory and the cumulative average for the entire season, as on Wednesday, was one per cent more than normal. Till a week earlier, it was one per cent below normal.