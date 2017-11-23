Bharat-22 ETF could generate good returns

The Bharat-22 ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) has received a strong response from investors.

Overall, there was around four times over-subscription and about 1.5 times subscription in the retail segment. The sector mix offers coverage across major industries (weightage of 22.52 per cent), utilities (20.63 per cent), finance (18.67 per cent), energy (18 per cent), FMCG (14.26 per cent), and basic materials (5.13 per cent). The stocks include 22 large companies, mostly PSUs such as State Bank of India (SBI), ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation, PFC, PGCIL (PowerGrid), Nalco, BPCL, NTPC and Bank ...