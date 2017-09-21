Centre to hand over ITDC hotels in Jaipur, Mysore, Itanagar to states

As part of the disinvestment
exercise, the Centre on Wednesday decided to exit three India
Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) hotels, including Jaipur
Ashok, and hand them over to the state governments concerned.
It also cleared disinvestment
of ITDC’s 51 per cent equity in Donyi Polo Ashok, Itanagar, in favour of Arunachal Pradesh, he said.
Briefing the media after the Cabinet
meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaitley said that as according to the valuation, the Jaipur
property would fetch the Centre Rs 14 crore, Mysore Rs 7.45 crore and Itanagar Rs 3.89 crore This is according to the disinvestment
policy of the Government
of India
wherein ITDC Hotels
and properties are to be leased or sub-leased jointly with states, he said.
The policy has been formulated in line with the view that running and managing hotels
is not the job of the government
or its entities.
In addition, the ‘in-principle’ approval for transfer of Hotel Janpath, New Delhi, to the Ministry of Urban Development, has also been accorded by the CCEA.
Following the Cabinet move, the shares of ITDC on Wednesday zoomed nearly 17 per cent. The stock soared 16.43 per cent to settle at Rs 577.45 on the BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 19.99 per cent to Rs 595.10.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU