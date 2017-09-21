Centre to hand over ITDC hotels in Jaipur, Mysore, Itanagar to states

As part of the exercise, the Centre on Wednesday decided to exit three Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) hotels, including Ashok, and hand them over to the state governments concerned.

The Union approved the transfer of Hotel Ashok and Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel, Mysuru, to the governments of and Karnataka, Minister said.

It also cleared of ITDC’s 51 per cent equity in Donyi Polo Ashok, Itanagar, in favour of Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

Briefing the media after the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaitley said that as according to the valuation, the property would fetch the Centre Rs 14 crore, Mysore Rs 7.45 crore and Itanagar Rs 3.89 crore This is according to the policy of the of wherein and properties are to be leased or sub-leased jointly with states, he said.

The policy has been formulated in line with the view that running and managing is not the job of the or its entities.

In addition, the ‘in-principle’ approval for transfer of Hotel Janpath, New Delhi, to the Ministry of Urban Development, has also been accorded by the CCEA.Following the move, the shares of on Wednesday zoomed nearly 17 per cent. The stock soared 16.43 per cent to settle at Rs 577.45 on the BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 19.99 per cent to Rs 595.10.