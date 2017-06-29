China accuses India of disrespecting Bhutan's sovereignty, blocks Kailash yatra via Nathu La Pass

Amid a standoff in the Sikkim sector of the border, China on Wednesday warned that future visits of its pilgrims to Kailash Mansarovar through the will depend on whether it will "correct its errors".

Beijing also termed the construction of a road in the Sikkim sector of the Sino- border as "legitimate", asserting that it was being built on Chinese territory that neither belongs to nor and no other country had the right to interfere.

Donglang is part of China's territory. This is indisputable. The Donglang area belonged to China since ancient times and it doesn't belong to Bhutan," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told the media in Beijing.

" wants to raise an issue with this part. I should say it doesn't belong to Bhutan, nor it belongs to So we have complete legal basis for this. Chinese construction of the road project is legitimate and normal action on its territory. No other country has the right to interfere," he said while replying to a question.

Lu defended China's decision to shut the in Sikkim for Indian pilgrims, saying that China had agreed to open the route as the boundary there has been delineated with the consent of both the countries.

"For a long time in the interest of India-China relations, China provided great conveniences to the Indian pilgrims. Based on the consensus between the two countries' leaders, and on the fact that the Sikkim sector boundary is delineated and recognised by two countries, the Chinese side in 2015 opened the for Indian pilgrims," he said.

For two years it worked well and in fact this year also the Chinese authorities had prepared for the reception of Indian pilgrims and informed the Indian side about it, Lu said.

"Now the suspension of the same is an emergency response to the situation there. I want to stress that the resumption of pilgrims pass requires necessary atmosphere and conditions. So the liability of the same totally lies with the Indian side and when it will be reopened depends on when or whether the Indian side will correct its errors," he said.

China also hinted that was objecting to its efforts to build the road in Donglang area of the Sikkim sector on behalf of which does not have any diplomatic ties with Beijing.

Taking a dig at India, Lu said is a universally recognised sovereign country. "Hope countries can respect the sovereignty of the country. The China- boundary is not delineated, no third party should interfere in this matter and make irresponsible remarks or actions," he said.

"If any third party, out of hidden agenda, interferes it is disrespect of the sovereignty of We don't want to see this as is a country entitled to sovereignty by the international community," Lu said.

Donglang is located in a tri-junction close to the strategic area called Chicken's Neck. China says that the Sikkim part of the India-China boundary is settled and therefore has no right to object over the road construction.

Donglang is located in a tri-junction close to the strategic area called Chicken's Neck. China says that the Sikkim part of the India-China boundary is settled and therefore has no right to object over the road construction. Asked about whether there was any progress in the talks between and Chinese officials over the border standoff, Lu said, "the Indian troops crossed the boundary at the Sikkim side to the Chinese territory."

"This is different to what was before in India-China boundary. China has made solemn representations against the same. should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China," he said.

Meanwhile, Chinese think tanks speculated that stopped the road construction on behalf of Lu last night also had justified the move to construct a road in the Sikkim sector, saying that the area is "undoubtedly" located on its side of the border as per the 1890 on Sikkim.

"According to the treaty, 'zhe' is the ancient name of Sikkim," Lu said. "As per this treaty, the area over which the has raised objection is undoubtedly located on the Chinese side of the border," he said on Tuesday.

China had on Tuesday lodged a protest with over the alleged "crossing of boundary" by its troops in the Sikkim section and demanded their immediate withdrawal.

It had also linked future visits of pilgrims to Kailash Mansarovar to "withdrawing the troops" from the area.