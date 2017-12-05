Crime watch in 2016: Delhi most dangerous for women, Maha leads e-cheating

As many as 290,440 people, including 63,400 children, went missing in India in 2016, according to the the first centrally compiled state-wise data on missing children and persons, published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).



Among the missing children, 22,340 are boys and 41,070 girls. Adding the missing yet unrecovered children of previous years, as the NCRB report claims, the cumulative missing people total 549,000, including 111,570 children.



accounts for the most number of in India at 50,000 in 2016. But the startling fact was that Odisha could recover only 10% of its missing children, and less than 7% of its missing people. Further, the recovery rate is less for girls (9%) than for boys (13.3%), against the nationwide trend in recovery rate for girls (52.3%) is higher than that for boys (50.7%). Uttar Pradesh found only 20% of its missing people.In the 52 days since the introduction of new currency notes — November 10 to December 31 — 1,300 fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of Rs 2,000 were seized in Gujarat, the highest in any state, according toAssam and have the highest rates of cybercrime in India at 21 and 20 crimes per million, respectively. Crimes under the IT Act — those pertaining to hacking and contaminating of databases, servers, damaging networks using viruses — are rampant in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka. registers the highest crimes under the IPC pertaining to cheating, fraud, forgery, etc.and for are the worst areas of Rajasthan registers most cases under labour, while Tamil Nadu and each register 20% of cases in India. Petty crimes and forced marriages are most reported inTamil Nadu has the least rate of among big states at 129 cognisable offences per million, worse only to Nagaland at 92 per million. and have reduced crimes in the past three years. Delhi and Assam continue to be dangerous for women in 2016 at 1,604 and 1,313 crimes per million, respectively.