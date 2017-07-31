TRENDING ON BS
Investors, intermediaries confident of India's 6.5-7.5% GDP growth: Moody's
You have a few more days to file I-T returns; deadline extended to Aug 5

The site has been facing glitches since the last three days

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Income-tax department on Monday extended the deadline for filing of I-T returns for the assessment year 2016-17 to August 5. The earlier deadline of July 31 was ending today.
 
The reason for this extension in deadline is understood to be technical snag developed by the online tax-filing platform, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, due to the last-minute rush by tax filers. 

The government portal had been facing glitches for the past three days, even as the introduction of GST since July 1 kept chartered accountants busy, further aggravating the problems faced by tax filers.

In a post on microblogging site Twitter, the Income-Tax department said the step had been taken in view of the difficulties faced by taxpayers:

