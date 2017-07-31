You have a few more days to file I-T returns; deadline extended to Aug 5

-
The reason for this extension in deadline is understood to be technical snag developed by the online tax-filing platform, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, due to the last-minute rush by tax filers.
In a post on microblogging site Twitter, the Income-Tax department said the step had been taken in view of the difficulties faced by taxpayers:
In view of the difficulties faced by taxpayers, date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2016-17 has been extended to 5th August, 2017.— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 31, 2017
