Deadline to file GSTR-2, GSTR-3 for July extended



In a move to give relief to taxpayers, the government on Monday extended the deadline to file returns and for July to November 30 and December 11 respectively.

Form reflects purchases made by a business whereas is a combination of sales and purchases.

The deadline to file was Tuesday whereas the last date for filing was November 10.

"To facilitate trade, the last date for filing and for July 2017 has been extended to November 30 and December 11 respectively," a government tweet said.

"A notification in this regard will be issued to facilitate about 30.81 lakh taxpayers for filing for July," the tweeted.

The decision comes after the Group of Ministers headed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi met on October 28 in Bengaluru to review the issues faced under the Goods and Services Tax filings.

expert Pritam Mahure told IANS: "This extension was necessitated as many technical glitches were cropping up during filing. In days to come, the government should have well thought out strategy to address compliance issues."