Dell, IBM, HP in race to develop world-class data centre in Odisha

Technology solution providers Dell, IBM, have evinced interest to develop a world-class to be established in by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).



Apart from these technology firms, engineering company Sterling and Wilson and infrastructure development company IL&FS are also in the race to build the centre.

"The work of setting up the world class will be completed within 180 days after the finalisation of bids," said an STPI official.

It will be the first Uptime Institute certified commercial which will be fully owned by any government organisation. The certification from the institute will guarantee Uptime of 99.982 per cent in the entire lifetime of the considered as 20 years.

The centre will be built at a cost Rs 30 crore within the STPI’s own office complex coming up at the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. It will have 120 racks. The is designed to withstand the wind speed of 300 kilometers per hours and earthquake of a magnitude of 10 Richter scale, sources said.

It will cater to the needs of MSMEs, PSUs, and corporates to host their servers which do not find space in the state The will be helpful for startups coming up in the state to maintain their IT infrastructure at an affordable rate and thereby helping the state in achieving the objectives of its start-up policy, the official added.

In Odisha, a state (SDC) with a capacity of 80 terabyte (TB) hosting 41 critical IT applications is operational and catering to the needs of the 21 government departments only. With the storage space of the state already been utilised, the government is planning to add another 100 TB (40 racks).

"The data centres owned by government agencies in India with certification from Uptime Institute, USA are mostly used for captive purposes," officials said.