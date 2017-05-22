Early Budget lifts April spend by 50%

Advancing the Union Budget and passing the Finance Bill before the start of the financial year are already showing results in central government expenditure. For April, total spending is pegged at Rs 2.43 lakh crore, Business Standard has learnt. That is a near 50 per cent jump over Rs 1.62 lakh crore spent in April 2016. The April 2017 figure of Rs 2.43 lakh crore works out to 11.3 per cent of the total budgeted spending estimates for 2017-18 at Rs 21.46 lakh crore. Last April, the expenditure was 8.2 per cent of the annual spending estimates for 2016-17. Budget 2017-18 was ...

Arup Roychoudhury