Economic Survey expected on Friday

After weeks of delay, the finance ministry is ready to release the second part of the 2016-17

The government might table the document in on Friday, a senior government official confirmed on Wednesday.

As reported earlier, the tabling of the survey has been delayed as some sections in the top rung of the government had objected to Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian’s strong criticism of the Reserve Bank of India’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee’s inflation modelling and monetary policy decisions. Some changes have been made to the document, it is understood.