Finance ministry cuts plan spend to bare minimum

The finance ministry has swept through all plan expenditure to create additional space for investment by the government. “Every plan scheme has been either terminated or just allowed the investment necessary to complete its targets,” said Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa to Business Standard. The space has been created with the end of the 12th Five-Year Plan, whose terminal year was 2016-17. While the Budget for 2017-18 had retained the classification of government investment expenditure broadly under two heads “central schemes” and “centrally ...