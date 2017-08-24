JUST IN
The judgment also has a bearing on broader civil rights and a law criminalising homosexuality

BS Web Team 

Right to privacy
File photo of a villager going through the process of eye scanning for Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan. Photo: Reuters

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that  the "right to privacy is protected as an intrinsic part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 and as a part of the freedoms guaranteed by Part III of the Constitution," a verdict that could derail India's biometric ID card programme now under way.

“The judgment read out so far only says that the right to privacy is a fundamental right, protected by Article 21 (of the Constitution on the right to life and personal liberty),” said Prashant Bhushan, a senior lawyer. “Any law, like the Aadhar Act or any other law, which seeks to restrict the right to privacy will have to be tested on the touchstone of Article 21."

The judgment also has a bearing on broader civil rights as well as a law criminalising homosexuality. 

You can read the full text of the SC judgment below: 

