Global food prices hit 31-month high on dry weather in North America

Global prices rose for the third consecutive month in July to hit the highest in 31-month due to a sharp increase in the prices of cereal, and products. It comes in the wake of hot and dry weather to damage wheat crop in

Data compiled by the and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the showed average global prices increased by 2.3 per cent in July as compared to June primarily driven by a sharp increase in the prices of rice, wheat, sugar, milk and cheese. FAO's Price Index averaged at 179.1 points in July 2017, up by 3.9 points or 2.3 per cent from June.

This latest rise put the Index nearly 16.6 points (10.2 per cent) above last year's level and at its highest since January 2015. A combination of supply constraints and currency movements provided support to prices of most cereals, and Instead, meat values remained steady month-on-month, whereas the index edged down.

"The Price Index averaged 162.2 points in July, up almost 8 points (5.1 per cent) from June and 14.1 points (9.5 per cent) from July 2016. prices have risen consistently over the past three months, driven by stronger wheat prices and, to a lesser extent, also firmer rice quotations. Wheat prices have jumped the most in July as continued hot and dry weather deteriorated spring wheat conditions further in North America, fuelling quality concerns, particularly for higher protein wheat. Seasonal tightness also provided some support to rice quotations, although gains were capped by a slowdown in demand. Instead, maize values remained largely steady, as support provided by a more rapid pace of foreign purchases by China was outweighed by improved weather conditions in the United States," FAO said in a report.

Global wheat output in 2017 is forecast at 739.9 million tonnes, nearly 3.3 million tonnes (0.4 per cent) below June expectations. The downward revision is almost entirely on account of smaller crops in the European Union and Ukraine, where dry conditions are anticipated to reduce yields.

The Price Index averaged 160.4 points in July, down 1.8 points (or 1.1 per cent) from June and marking the lowest level since August 2016. The slide was driven by palm oil, the key commodity in the Index. palm oil quotations continued to ease on good production prospects in Southeast Asia and weak global import demand, notwithstanding low inventory levels. On the other hand, world soy oil prices firmed, fuelled by concerns regarding soybean growing conditions in the United States, as unusually dry weather was reported from several producing regions. Rapeseed and sunflower oil values also strengthened, preventing the Index from falling more markedly.

The Price Index averaged 216.6 points in July, up 7.6 points (3.6 per cent) from June and 74.3 points (52.2 per cent) above its value in July 2016. Despite this latest increase, the Index is still 21 per cent below its peak reached in February 2014. prices of butter, cheese and Whole Milk Powder (WMP) increased, but those of Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP) declined. Tighter export availabilities pushed butter prices to a new high in July, widening the spread between butter quotations and other products further. While strong buying activity from Asian importers also underpinned cheese and WMP quotations, prices were weighed down by slack demand and prospects of larger releases from the intervention stocks in the EU.

The Price Index averaged 207.5 points in July, up 10.2 points (5.2 per cent) from June, but still 26 per cent below its value a year earlier. July marked the first monthly increase in prices since the beginning of the year. A strong appreciation of the Brazilian real was the main catalyst for July's rebound in quotations, although generally favourable weather aided the harvest in Brazil, the world's largest supplier, as well as crop development in Thailand and India.