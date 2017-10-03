Excise duty on petrol, diesel cut by Rs 2/L; Govt may suffer 26k-cr loss

Facing ire from public over fuel price rise, the Narendra Modi government on Tuesday cut the on both branded and unbranded and by Rs 2 per litre from Wednesday, which may lead to a loss of Rs 26,000 crore on an annual basis.



Discussions were going on between the and petroleum ministry on implementing steps to bring down prices in the range of Rs 60-65 per litre.



“Government has reduced basic rate on and [both branded and unbranded] by Rs. 2 per litre w.e.f. 4th October,2017. Revenue loss on account of these reductions in is about Rs.26,000 crore in full year and Rs 13,000 crore in remaining part of current financial year,” said from its official Twitter handle.This comes at a time when in Delhi scaled an all-time high of Rs 59.14 per litre, while other cities, too, saw a considerable increase in prices. The price of in Delhi was at a two-year high at Rs 70.88 per litre on Tuesday. Currently, taxes constitute of Rs 21.48 per litre, 30 per cent of the price of petrol, and Rs 17.33 per litre, 29 per cent of the price ofOn September 20, Finance Minister had ruled out a cut in “We need excise revenues to push public investment, and if any state wants to reduce excise they can do so," he had said. With subdued tax collections and the fiscal deficit touching 96 per cent of this year's target in August, the Union government was reluctant to cut the on andThe government, however, is clear that there will be no rollback of the market-linked pricing policy for and The United Progressive Alliance government had decontrolled prices in 2010 and had started a phased decontrol of prices. In 2014, oil marketing companies moved to full market-linked pricing for under the National Democratic Alliance government.Out of the overall excise collection, 42 per cent is transferred to state governments. However, industry experts and the government believe that prices will ease in the next few weeks as international prices are showing a declining trend.Besides excise duty, state governments levy value-added tax in the range of 25-40 per cent on and 15-25 per cent on Many state governments have also increased the on and in the last one year. While Kerala increased the on to 34 per cent from 26 per cent, Maharashtra increased it to 47 per cent from 27 per cent and Delhi to 27 per cent from 20 per cent.Interestingly, since the implementation of daily pricing on June 16 this year, the price of the Indian basket of has gone up by around 19 per cent from $46 a barrel to $55.36 a barrel. However, domestic retail selling prices of and in Delhi have gone up by only 8 per cent during this period."We see a decline in prices now. Hence, there will be a balancing of in the coming weeks. The positive global changes include an increase in rig utilisation and also a rise in production from Libya and Algeria, which will increase supply,” said Dhaval Joshi, an analyst with Emkay Global Financial Services.According to Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the main reason for the increase in petroleum product prices is the increase in international prices due to hurricanes Harvey and Irma in the US, following which 13 per cent of the US refinery capacity was shut down. “In the past three months, the FOB price of and in the international market increased by 20 per cent. The recent rise in prices is transient in nature and will ease in the coming days,” said a source close to the development.Pradhan has asked the Council to consider bringing all petroleum products within the ambit of the goods and services tax so as to harmonise the tax structure.The Union government also claims that tax collected from petroleum products has led to an increase in allocations towards agriculture and farmers, rural development, and other infrastructure projects. Spending on agriculture has increased by 71 per cent compared to 2013-14. Spending on road transport and highways has doubled in the last three years, while the allocation to rural development has increased by 34 per cent.