Govt extends deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar to December 31

The has extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar by four months to December 31.



The previous deadline was August 31.



Recently, the deadline for Aadhaar linking to avail oneself of social sector schemes had been extended till December-end.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Act says every person with PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.