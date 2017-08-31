Govt extends deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar to December 31

-
ALSO READJust two days left: Aadhaar-PAN linking mandatory from July 1 for taxpayers Aadhaar-PAN linking: Only 1 day left How to do it in easy steps Supreme Court upholds linking Aadhaar with PAN Relax! PAN card won't be invalid if it's not linked with Aadhaar by July 1 Hurry, link Aadhaar-PAN with this one-page form or you won't be able to file ITR
-
The government has extended the deadline for linking income tax PAN with Aadhaar by four months to December 31.
The previous deadline was August 31.
Recently, the deadline for Aadhaar linking to avail oneself of social sector schemes had been extended till December-end.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU