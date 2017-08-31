JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Fiscal deficit reaches 92.4% of full-year target in July at Rs 5.05 lakh cr
Business Standard

Govt extends deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar to December 31

The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar previously was August 31

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Aadhaar, aadhaar card

The government has extended the deadline for linking income tax PAN with Aadhaar by four months to December 31. 

The previous deadline was August 31. 


Recently, the deadline for Aadhaar linking to avail oneself of social sector schemes had been extended till December-end.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says every person with PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.

However, those categorised as non-resident Indians as per income tax laws, people who are not citizens of India, those above 80 years of age and residents of Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir had been exempt from the requirement.

The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar previously was July 31, but was extended to August 31.
First Published: Thu, August 31 2017. 17:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements