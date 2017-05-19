GST Council fits close to 500 services under four slabs

The two-day summit to finalise goods and services tax (GST) concluded in Srinagar on Friday with most of the job done, but leaving a lot unfinished. The rates or six categories of products including bidis, gold, agriculture implements, textile, footwear and bio-diesel will now be taken up at another round of meeting on June 3 in New Delhi.

While the Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, brainstormed on thousands of items ranging from consumer goods to luxury cars, steel and coal to betting and gambling, at a hotel against the backdrop of Dal Lake, the action shifted to historic ‘Chashme Shahi’, a royal spring at one of the Mughal Gardens, for announcing the outcome of the summit on Friday. The choice of venue became a talking point as former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi are believed to have often got water to Delhi from the Chashme Shahi spring.

But the summit was all about business, even as some government officials were planning to stay back an extra day to take in the sights of Gulmarg.

As for rates, the council members—state finance ministers—deliberated for hours on Friday to get a fix on almost all services, swiftly progressing towards the July 1 rollout of the unified indirect tax regime.

Close to 500 services have been slotted in four slabs of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%, whereas the currently exempted categories including healthcare and education will continue to be out of the tax net, Jaitley announced at Chashme Shahi.

“After a long debate, the rates in relation to services sector have been completely adopted in today’s meeting. Most of the services exempted at present, will be grandfathered and will continue to be out of GST,” said Jaitley while briefing the media surrounded by lush green mountains, thick cover of trees and tightened security of J&K Police, BSF and CRPF.

Grandfathering of these services essentially means that the Council may decide to impose tax on these sometime in future.

Rail, air and road transport will fall in the 5% Hotels with tariff under Rs 1,000 will be exempt from Hotels with tariff between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500 will be taxed at 12%, those with tariff between Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 will attract a of 18%, whereas hotels with tariff of above Rs 5,000 will fall under the 28% All five-star hotels will fall under the 28% category, making it much more expensive for fine dining.

Non air-conditioned restaurants will attract a tax levy of 12% whereas air-conditioned restaurants will fall in the 18% tax bracket. Restaurants with a turnover of up to Rs 50 lakh will have the option of availing the composition rate of 5%.

In fact, categories like five-star hotels, gambling, race club betting and cinema have been put in the highest bracket of 28%. Entertainment tax is currently imposed by the states. Now, since local body taxes will be subsumed under GST, states will be free to impose an additional tax over 28% on entertainment to fund the state local bodies, said an official. Cinema is the only category where such a carve out has been created by way of law. A decision on the fitment of rates for lottery is yet to be made.

"Services, which are currently taxed 15% will be fitted into the 18% bracket. However, services will get the benefit of input tax credit for the goods used, so real incidence of taxation will be lower than the headline rate," Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac said after the meeting.

The Council had approved rates for 1,211 goods category on Thursday and approved seven key rules.

“Most work related to the rollout is complete. A few things remain like the rates for the six categories. We need more time for discussions. Residuary rules will be put up in the public domain for comments and need to be approved,” he said.

The availability of input tax credit to the services industry for the goods will lower prices, according to the minister. He added that the proposed anti-profiteering body will ensure that the companies pass on the benefit of lower tax incidence to consumers.

“Dealers can't charge tax more than the tax they pay. The net effect of will not be inflationary," the FM said.

The Council will oversee the state of preparedness of Network, the IT backbone of

On transport, the Council decided that most services will fall under the 5% category. Railways and air have been kept in the lowest bracket as petroleum is the key input but is out of the net. Hence, the sector will not be able to avail the input tax credit.

While financial services, insurance and telecom will attract a rate of 18%, the Council fixed the tax collection at source for e-commerce companies at 1% as against a provision of up to 2% under the law. This tax will have to be collected by the e-commerce players on behalf of the suppliers, who in turn could avail refund in the next tax cycle.

Works contract, that currently see a central tax of 6% and a state tax of 1% or 5%, will now be taxed at 12%. The sector was unable to avail input tax credit for the inputs used like cement and steel that are taxed at 28%. “It currently pays an embedded tax of 28% for cement and steel and an additional tax of central and state levies. Now there will a uniform rate of 12% with all input tax credits,’’ the FM said.

Pratik Jain, leader, indirect tax, PwC India, said that the multiple rate slabs, particularly the 28% slab would make much more complex. “A 12% rate for works contracts, with full input credit, is an encouraging development as it would be a simpler tax system and should reduce the cash component of the economy. Similarly a 5% rate for transportation, including economy class air travel and cab aggregators is a good move and would ensure that incidence of tax on consumer does not increase for such services,” Jain said.