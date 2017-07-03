GST: Five things govt should now focus on

Ability to handle the changes that GST entails would depend on the size and nature of a business

Now that the goods and services tax (GST) is a reality, it is necessary to look at some key areas that the government should focus on to unleash the true potential of the indirect tax regime. Fewer rates and classifications The GST has four base rates (5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent), two special rates (0.3 per cent and 3 per cent) and three rates of cess (1 per cent, 2 per cent and 15 per cent). While services were earlier taxed at a uniform 15 per cent, the four base rates are now applicable to services as well. The classification of goods and ...

M S Mani