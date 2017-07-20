GST impact: Rs 1,100-crore UP plywood industry on the verge of closure

Even as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and traders continue to face transitory challenges and irritants after the rollout of the goods and services tax (GST) regime from July 1, the industry in Uttar Pradesh (UP) is on the verge of a collapse.

The UP industry, estimated to be worth over Rs 1,100 crore, accounts for roughly 10 per cent of the country’s total space. In the state, the industry employs almost half a million people.

The industry attracts the highest slab of 28 per cent, while wood, and attract an 18 per cent rate.

“The imposition of 28 percent tax on has pushed it beyond the reach of common man, which implies that the state’s industry would also eventually die,” Awadh Manufacturers Association President Ashok Agarwal told Business Standard.

He further said the industry has already been facing burden because of 2.5 per cent mandi fee on raw materials, which had not yet been waived despite several representations and memorandums to the relevant state authorities.

“Therefore, the effective tax rate on products in UP tops over 30 per cent, which has simply rendered us uncompetitive and unviable to survive and our units are virtually at the brink of closure,” he warned.

manufacturers across the country had observed four days closure of their businesses from July 14 to 17. UP state manufacturers also tried to catch the attention of the Yogi Adityanath government towards their plight through these closures. However, the state is yet to respond to their pleas. The maximum impact of the closure was felt in UP, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala.

“The higher tax incidence on is also contrary to the government’s mission of providing housing units to every family since it has increased the cost of construction as well as plywood,” he added.

The manufacturers have urged the government to reduce on from 28 per cent to 18 per cent and also waive off the Mandi fee on raw material. Such a Mandi fee is applicable only in few states, including UP, Haryana and Punjab.

At the same time, entrepreneurs have demanded that the stringent provisions of the state forest department with respect to the renewal of licenses also be liberalised and eased for the long term viability of the industry.

In UP, there are about 500 manufacturers, mainly concentrated in cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Saharanpur. Lucknow alone is home to 50-60 manufacturers.

Meanwhile, the manufacturers had already met Union Minister Santosh Gangwar for the resolution of their grievances and they also plan to meet state government officials and policymakers.