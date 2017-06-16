TRENDING ON BS
GST to be death knell for Surat's Rs 50,000-cr textile industry

Cheap imports put powerlooms at a bigger disadvantage

Rajesh Bhayani  |  Mumbai 

Dhiraj Shah, managing director of Shalon Industries, is worried he will have to pay a higher goods and services tax (GST) rate on synthetic yarn while the fabric he makes will attract a lower rate. With an annual turnover of Rs 500 crore, Shah’s unit makes synthetic fabric in Surat, Gujarat, and has a 1 per cent share of the city’s Rs 50,000-crore textiles business. Shah has two problems. He will collect 5 per cent GST from his buyer and pay 18 per cent duty on raw yarn. Also, his finished goods will face competition from cheap, imported fabric, which will attract an ...

