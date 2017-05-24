GST unveiled: Warehousing industry to see reorganisation

The 1.2 billing sq ft domestic warehousing industry will see consolidation with the roll-out of the goods and services tax. Facilities will relocate to consumer-driven and transportation network areas from the current tax-friendly locations. “We expect the warehousing space around consumption-driven areas comprising the four metros and mini-metros — Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune — to double after GST implementation from the current 600 million sq ft,” said Balaji V, chief executive officer at CCI ...