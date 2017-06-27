Huge haircut needed on largest NPAs, says CRISIL

Rating agency said the banks in question would need to find an extra Rs 40,000 crore as bad loan provisioning for the 12 big-size cases being referred, on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) order, to the (NCLT) for resolution.

These 12 large accounts had become non-performing assets (NPAs) on the banks' books by end-March 2016. CRISIL's study shows the banks had already provisioned 40 per cent for these worth Rs 2 lakh crore — that is, about Rs 80,000 crore.

believes the lenders will have to take a haircut (the term for difference between the market value of assets used as loan collateral and the amount of the loan) of 60 per cent. That means banks will have to make a total provision for Rs 120,000 crore, said Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director at

If banks were asked to provide the additional Rs 40,000 crore in this financial year, this would create huge pressure on their bottom line. The impact could be mitigated if they were allowed to amortise the provisioning across six to eight quarters, he said.

recently ordered that these 12 large be referred for resolution under the new and (IBC). Time-bound resolution of these cases will indeed be a big positive for bank balance sheets, said.

The 12 accounts named are (Rs 44,478 crore), (Rs 44,365 crore), (Rs 37,284 crore), (Rs 37,248 crore), (Rs 22,075 crore), (Rs 14,075 crore), (Rs 12,115 crore), (Rs 10,274 crore), (Rs 10,065 crore) (Rs 9,635 crore), (Rs 6,953 crore) and (Rs 5,165 crore).

Six of these have already been referred to State Bank of India, lead banker to six of these 12 accounts, has already referred Bhushan Steel, and to NCLT; Punjab National Bank sent the case to the body last week. IDBI Bank referred Lanco Infratech. Last week, Corporation Bank sent the case.

said its assessment was based on embedded value in the top 50 NPA cases. "We estimate a 60 per cent haircut would be needed on these loan assets. That would mean banks will have to increase provisioning by another 25 per cent this fiscal, compared with nine per cent in the last."

The total provisioning for by banks stood at Rs 2.2 lakh crore by end-March, up from Rs 2 lakh crore a year before. In the normal course, at nine per cent, they would have made a provision of about Rs 20,000 crore in this financial year.

The Internal Advisory Committee set up by RBI, which recommended the step, reviewed the top 500 exposures that are partly or wholly classified as For other corporate NPAs, the panel has said banks should finalise a resolution plan within six months. Where a viable plan is not agreed upon in that period, banks should initiate proceedings under the