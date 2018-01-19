I-T notices to cryptocurrency investors on suspicion of tax evasion

The (I-T) department has sent notices to a few investors across the country, seeking additional details on the money invested in the virtual currency during the government's demonetisation exercise last year.

Among 28 questions in total, the department has sought details on "investment or sales of bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies in India and abroad during 8 November-31 December 2016," said an IT notice to investors on December 20. A cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, is a virtual currency created and stored electronically using the

"We have issued a few notices to investors in cases where their investment in not in line with the income declared in their returns," a Central Board of (CBDT) spokesperson confirmed.

had announced demonetizing old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 on November 8 last year in a bid to curb black money in the economy. The had asked people to deposit old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes till December 31 last year.

The (I-T) department sent the notices to investors a week after it conducted survey operations at major exchanges across the country on suspicion of alleged tax evasion.

During this process, the department took details of investors from all exchanges, sources said.

The department has asked of investors and their family members for 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18, along with "the computation of loss or gain" arising out of investment in during these financial years.

The department has also inquired whether the users have brought or sold from websites registered outside the country and if they have paid any advance taxes against the gains arising out of the investments.

"Please furnish details of all transactions in bitcoins and cryptocurrencies, from the date you started dealing with it," the I-T notice said. It further asked if the users have shown the "gains made out of sale of cryptocurrencies as income" in the annual returns filed for the present fiscal and last two years.

The had last month cautioned investors against trading in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, and likened such investments to "Ponzi schemes".

"The VCs [virtual currencies] don't have any intrinsic value and are not backed by any kind of assets. The price of bitcoin and other VCs, therefore, is entirely a matter of mere speculation resulting in spurt and volatility in their prices