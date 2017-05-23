India faces headwinds from China's cement success

The Chinese capacity of producing cement at 3.5 bt is nearly ten times bigger than India's

Whether it is steel or cement, China in terms of capacity as well as production is miles ahead of India. In steel, where it wants to become the world’s second largest producer by 2018, overtaking Japan in the process, India has capacity of around 125 million tonnes (mt) compared with China’s over 1.1 billion tonnes (bt). In cement, too, the Chinese capacity at 3.5 bt is nearly ten times bigger than India’s. As it would happen, the cement industry in each of the two countries is straddled with surplus capacity. Moreover, all the cement that is produced in either ...

Kunal Bose