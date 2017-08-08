India fast heading for agri trade deficit despite being a farm economy

India’s trade surplus in agricultural and allied products has slipped to an extent that the import of these products is now almost on par with the export. Four years ago, the country enjoyed a trade surplus of almost 150 per cent. That has now narrowed down to a mere six per cent, due to a sharp increase in import and fall in exports, following unfavourable government’s policies.

Data compiled by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed India’s exports of agri and allied products declined by 25 per cent to $24.69 billion for the financial year 2016-17 from $32.95 billion from FY2014. In contrast, overall import of agri and allied products rose during the same period to $23.20 billion from $13.49 billion.

Many meteorological zones in India had two subsequent years of drought since FY2014, which lowered the output of several including some essential items such as pulses, and Since their consumption continues to increase with a growing population, a weaker dollar in recent times has made these agri products cost effective. In contrast, the government feared lower output in cereals like rice, and maize, resulting in continuation of restrictions on their exports. Both factors acted together to narrow the trade surplus in agri and allied products over the last four years.

India’s agri trade balance ($ million) Plantations Agri & allied products Financial year Import Export Import Export 2010 458.3 1,106.0 10,696.0 12,971.3 2011 749.9 1,521.1 10,755.9 17,762.5 2012 1,028.4 1,894.6 14,062.5 27,881.1 2013 1,038.4 1,840.7 16,774.5 32,655.6 2014 1,075.1 1,625.1 13,492.3 32,953.6 2015 1,034.1 1,502.9 19,004.1 30,147.3 2016 895.8 1,562.6 20,673.6 24,521.9 2017 841.2 1,619.3 23,208.5 24,698.5 Source: DGCIS “While import dependence on commodities like and can be reduced through increasing domestic output, the government’s pro-active approach to boost exports for products like non-basmati rice, and should change India’s agricultural trade sentiment in global markets. Till the government encourages exporters to flush out more agri products into the world market wherever possible, the current sentiment of more import and less exports would continue,” said Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist,

A narrowing agri trade surplus challenges Prime Minister Modi’s vision of doubling farmers’ income by 2022. While can be controlled through price control measures, boosting exports would certainly help farmers get a better realisation than whatthey would have got from selling in domestic markets. A report by the Center for Environment and (Centegro) in association Tata Strategic Management Group, therefore, emphasizes on the need to quadruple India’s agri and allied exports by 2022.

“The exports target of $100 billion in five years is achievable, given that India the largest producer of milk, the second largest in fruits, vegetables and fish, and the third largest in egg production in the world. This is all due small and marginal farmers who deploy family labour and engage in intensive multi cropping all year round. They also manage livestock and poultry efficiently using waste as animal feed and to produce manure. But farmers need a long term policy support from the government which would certainly boost their sustainable income,” said Rajju Shroff, Chairman, Crop Care Federation of India (CCFI) and CMD of

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) estimates global export in agricultural products at over $1,500 billion annually of which India’s share stands at less than $25 billion.

“In order to double farmers’ income, our focus should shift from production to increasing consumption within and outside the country. In order to bring price stability in domestic market, we must access foreign markets. One of the ways to double farmers’ income is to increase our agricultural exports to over $100 billion by 2022,” said S Ganesan, Advisor, CCFI.

In fact, CCFI has highlighted the areas with high potential of exports and according to Shroff, the government has started tightening the loopholes. Experts, however, emphasize the need for increasing shelf life with more involvement of science and technology in Indian