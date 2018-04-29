India, Pakistan, China to join multi-nation military exercise in Russia

In a first, arch rivals and will be part of a multi-nation counter-terror exercise in in September, which will also be joined by and several other countries.

The military exercise will take place under the framework of Cooperation Organisation, a China-dominated security grouping which is increasingly seen as a counterweight to NATO, officials said.

They said the military drill will be held in the of and almost all SCO member countries will be part of it.

They said the main aim of the exercise, Peace Mission, will be to enhance counter-terror cooperation among the eight SCO member countries.

The officials said India's participation at the exercise was confirmed by during a meeting of SCO Defence Ministers' meeting in last week.

It will be for the first time since Independence that and will both be part of a military exercise, though the armies of the two nations have worked together in UN peace keeping missions, they said.

The SCO was founded at a summit in in 2001 by the Presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, and

and were admitted as observers of the grouping in 2005. Both the countries were admitted as full members of the bloc last year.

India's membership was strongly pushed by while Pakistan's entry into the grouping was backed by With expansion of the grouping, SCO now represents over 40 per cent of humanity and nearly 20 per cent of the global GDP.

feels that as an SCO member, it will be able to play a major role in addressing the threat of terrorism in the region. It is also keen on deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.

has been holding military exercise with The two countries are likely to resume their bilateral military exercise in September. Last year the drill was suspended following a tense standoff between their troops in Doklam.