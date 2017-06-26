India's population to surpass China's by 2030: UN report

Roughly seven years from now, India’s is expected to surpass that of China, reaching 1.5 billion by 2030, according to the revised estimates of the China’s currently at 1.41 billion compared to 1.34 billion of By 2024, both are expected to have roughly 1.44 billion people each.

India’s is projected to touch roughly 1.66 billion by 2050, declining to 1.51 billion by 2100. The country's is projected to decline from 2.3 between 2015-20 to 1.78 by 2095-2100. According to the report, between 2017 and 2050, half of the world’s growth will be concentrated in nine countries — India, Nigeria, Congo, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, America, Uganda and Indonesia.