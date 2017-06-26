TRENDING ON BS
India's population to surpass China's by 2030: UN report

Between 2017 and 2050, half of the world's population growth will be concentrated in nine countries

Ishan Bakshi 

population, India
India’s population is projected to touch roughly 1.66 billion by 2050.

Roughly seven years from now, India’s population is expected to surpass that of China, reaching 1.5 billion by 2030, according to the revised population estimates of the United Nations. China’s population currently at 1.41 billion compared to 1.34 billion of India. By 2024, both are expected to have roughly 1.44 billion people each. 

graph
India’s population is projected to touch roughly 1.66 billion by 2050, declining to 1.51 billion by 2100. The country's fertility rate is projected to decline from 2.3 between 2015-20 to 1.78 by 2095-2100. According to the report, between 2017 and 2050, half of the world’s population growth will be concentrated in nine countries — India, Nigeria, Congo, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, America, Uganda and Indonesia.

The report also projects life expectancy at birth in India to rise from 68.9 years in 2015-2020 to 74.2 years in 2045-2050, while the under-five mortality rate is expected to decline from 44.5 deaths under age five per 1,000 live births in 2015-2020 to 18.6 in 2045-2050.

graph

