India to grow at 7.2% in FY18, will accelerate to 7.7% by FY20: World Bank

GST roll-out: Centre expects to mop up Rs 55,000 crore by levying cess
IANS  |  New Delhi 

The World Bank on Monday projected a 7.2 per cent growth rate of gross domestic product (GDP) for India in the financial year (FY) 2017-18 due to the impact of demonetisation and protracted investment recovery.

In its bi-annual economic India Development Update, the World Bank said the growth will accelerate to 7.2 per cent from 6.8 per cent in FY17.

"Economic activity ought to accelerate in FY18. GDP is projected to grow at 7.2 per cent from 6.8 per cent in FY17," it said in a report released in New Delhi.

India's growth would increase gradually to 7.7 per cent by FY20, the report added.

