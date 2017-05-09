India to produce record food grains in FY17, says Agriculture ministry

is likely to produce a record 273.38 million tonnes of in 2016/17, slightly higher than the previous estimate of 271.98 million tonnes, said in a statement, as ample monsoon rains boosted crop yields.

The South Asian nation is likely to produce a record 97.44 million tonnes of wheat, higher than a previous forecast of 96.64 million tonnes, the statement said.

India's rice production is estimated at 109.15 million tonnes, while pulses output is pegged at 22.40 million tonnes.