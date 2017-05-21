Indian Navy to get more Israeli Barak 8 missiles in $630-mn deal with IAI
Last week, an IN ship successfully tested the Barak 8 long-range surface-to-air missile system
Reuters |
http://mybs.in/2UVlqH6
