TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Railways widen sanitation drive, to carry out cleanliness survey of tracks
Business Standard

Indian Navy to get more Israeli Barak 8 missiles in $630-mn deal with IAI

Last week, an IN ship successfully tested the Barak 8 long-range surface-to-air missile system

Reuters  |  Tel Aviv 

Navy successfully test fires Barak-8 long range missile
File photo of a previous successful test of the Barak 8 air defence missile from a Kolkata class destroyer of the Indian Navy

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Sunday it has won an additional $630 million contract to supply air defence missile systems for four ships of the Indian navy.

The contract will be carried out, for the first time, with state-owned Bharat Electronics Ltd, which serves as the main contractor in the project as part of the Modi government's "Make in India" policy.

Israel's Barak 8 long-range surface-to-air missile system was successfully tested last week aboard an Indian navy ship. During the trial scenario, an airborne threat was identified and an intercepting missile was launched and destroyed the target.

In April, IAI struck a deal worth almost $2 billion to supply India's army and navy with missile defence systems. Israel is one of the top three arms suppliers to India.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Indian Navy to get more Israeli Barak 8 missiles in $630-mn deal with IAI

Last week, an IN ship successfully tested the Barak 8 long-range surface-to-air missile system

Last week, an IN ship successfully tested the Barak 8 long-range surface-to-air missile system
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Sunday it has won an additional $630 million contract to supply air defence missile systems for four ships of the Indian navy.

The contract will be carried out, for the first time, with state-owned Bharat Electronics Ltd, which serves as the main contractor in the project as part of the Modi government's "Make in India" policy.

Israel's Barak 8 long-range surface-to-air missile system was successfully tested last week aboard an Indian navy ship. During the trial scenario, an airborne threat was identified and an intercepting missile was launched and destroyed the target.

In April, IAI struck a deal worth almost $2 billion to supply India's army and navy with missile defence systems. Israel is one of the top three arms suppliers to India.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Indian Navy to get more Israeli Barak 8 missiles in $630-mn deal with IAI

Last week, an IN ship successfully tested the Barak 8 long-range surface-to-air missile system

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Sunday it has won an additional $630 million contract to supply air defence missile systems for four ships of the Indian navy.

The contract will be carried out, for the first time, with state-owned Bharat Electronics Ltd, which serves as the main contractor in the project as part of the Modi government's "Make in India" policy.

Israel's Barak 8 long-range surface-to-air missile system was successfully tested last week aboard an Indian navy ship. During the trial scenario, an airborne threat was identified and an intercepting missile was launched and destroyed the target.

In April, IAI struck a deal worth almost $2 billion to supply India's army and navy with missile defence systems. Israel is one of the top three arms suppliers to India.

image
Business Standard
177 22