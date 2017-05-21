Indian Navy to get more Israeli Barak 8 missiles in $630-mn deal with IAI

Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Sunday it has won an additional $630 million contract to supply air defence missile systems for four ships of the

The contract will be carried out, for the first time, with state-owned Bharat Electronics Ltd, which serves as the main contractor in the project as part of the Modi government's "Make in India" policy.

Israel's long-range surface-to-air missile system was successfully tested last week aboard an ship. During the trial scenario, an airborne threat was identified and an intercepting missile was launched and destroyed the target.

In April, struck a deal worth almost $2 billion to supply India's army and navy with missile defence systems. is one of the top three arms suppliers to India.