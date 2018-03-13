Indian Oil, ONGC, Coal best performers in FY17; BSNL, Air India, MTNL worst

Indian Oil, ONGC and Coal have emerged as the most profitable PSUs for 2016-17, whereas BSNL, Air and incurred the highest losses, according to a government survey tabled in Parliament today. The Public Enterprises Survey 2016-17, which mapped the performance of central public sector units, showed that the top ten loss-making state-owned firms accounted for a whopping 83.82 per cent of the total losses made by 82 loss-making CPSEs during the year. BSNL, Air and incurred 55.66 per cent of the total losses suffered by the top ten loss-making CPSEs in 2016-17. The top three performers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, (ONGC) and Coal Ltd -- contributed 19.69 per cent, 18.45 per cent and 14.94 per cent, respectively, to the total profit earned by the top ten profit making CPSEs during 2016-17. and have entered the coveted list of the top ten profit-making CPSEs, while and have moved out of this league. The top ten profit-making companies accounted for 63.57 per cent of the total profit made by 174 profit making CPSEs during the year. Hindustan Cables, and (OVL), which had incurred losses in 2015-16, swung into profit in 2016-17, while Western Coalfields Ltd, STCL, Air Engineering Services and and entered into the top ten loss-making CPSEs. The overall net profit of all 257 operating PSUs during 2016-17 stood at Rs 1,27,602 crore compared to Rs 1,14,239 crore during the previous year, showing a 11.7 per cent growth.