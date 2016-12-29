TRENDING ON BS
Modi govt to launch Swachh Swasth Sarvatra initiative today

Under it, Rs 10 lakh financial assistance will be given to community health centres in 708 blocks

ANI  |  New Delhi 

A file picture of open defecation. Photo: Wikipedia
Swachh Swasth Sarvatra initiative, aimed at strengthening health centres in open defecation-free blocks, will be launched on Thursday by the Union Health Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation and Human Resource Development.

The objective is to strengthen community health centres in 708 open defecation-free blocks across the country to enable them to achieve higher levels of cleanliness and hygiene.

Under it, 10 lakh rupees of financial assistance will be given to the community health centres so that they can be strengthened to meet the standards of sanitation, hygiene and infection control.

The initiative is a part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, under the National Health Mission. It is focused on the twin objectives of constructing toilets and enabling behavioural change, with the goal of making India free of open defecation by October 2, 2019.

