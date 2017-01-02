Modi's farm sops might mean little on the ground

The big-bang announcements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on New Year eve to alleviate the pain of demonetisation may fall short of easing the problems of India’s 140 million farming families because most of the measures do not address the difficulties arising out of the cash crunch. Modi, while thanking the farming community for bringing in more areas under rabi crops and purchasing higher quantities of fertilisers despite the cash shortage, said the farmers who had taken loans for rabi crops from district cooperative banks (DCBs) and primary agriculture cooperative ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?