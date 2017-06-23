TRENDING ON BS
High GST to drive hybrid car sales into slow lane
Newly appointed ministry secretaries to get longer 2-year terms

For the past few years, the political executive had been chafing at the all too often brief terms

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

Not just Rajiv Gauba as home secretary, but most of the secretaries appointed by the government on Wednesday to head various departments at the Centre will get a term of two years. This time, of the 16 secretaries appointed, 12 will get a term of close to two years, something which had become a rarity in the Government of India’s top post. Of them, nine will enjoy more than three years at the helm, one more than Gauba, who will get a term of two years, according to the appointment rules for the home secretary. The others who get a fixed term are the Cabinet secretary, ...

