Newly appointed ministry secretaries to get longer 2-year terms

For the past few years, the political executive had been chafing at the all too often brief terms

For the past few years, the political executive had been chafing at the all too often brief terms

Not just Rajiv Gauba as home secretary, but most of the secretaries appointed by the government on Wednesday to head various departments at the Centre will get a term of two years. This time, of the 16 secretaries appointed, 12 will get a term of close to two years, something which had become a rarity in the Government of India’s top post. Of them, nine will enjoy more than three years at the helm, one more than Gauba, who will get a term of two years, according to the appointment rules for the home secretary. The others who get a fixed term are the Cabinet secretary, ...

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee