Now, you can link your Aadhaar number with PF account via Umang app

Retirement fund body has launched the facility of linking with universal account number, through UMANG mobile app, the labour ministry said today. "Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced UAN- linking facility for the convenience of members using link in UMANG app," it said in a statement. The new facility is in addition to the existing one on the website. The facility on portal has added a new feature to link with online using biometric credentials. Moving towards Digital India, has also launched e-nomination facility. This facility is available at Member Interface of Unified Portal. Any member with activated and Aadhaar-seeded can avail the facility.

It is independent from employer. After giving nomination details online, the member has to digitally sign the nomination. Aadhaar-based e-sign is being used for digital signing of the form. The e-sign is being provided to members free of cost by This functionality will also be made available on UMANG app soon. UMANG or is an app launched by the government to provide access to various government services at one place.