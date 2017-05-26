NRIs under I-T scanner for exchanging old notes

-
According to sources, the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB), a nodal agency for economic intelligence, shared data of old currency seizures with the I-T department of over Rs 500 crore, made in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Gujarat. These seizures were made after March 31, which was the deadline for NRIs to exchange old notes with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), while for resident Indians it was till December 30, 2016.
Tax authorities suspect the seized old notes are being hoarded by money operators, which are being exchanged by NRIs.
“It is premature to say that these old notes belong to NRIs as we are still probing the matter. The recovery of old notes, however, indicates the involvement of money operators, who were hoarding the money,” said a senior tax official.
“We are questioning the people who were caught by the economic offence wing to establish links. However, it is complicated as there are several intermediaries involved in the receiving and exchanging of old notes,” he added.
Sources said that over the past one month, many linked persons have been asked to appear before I-T and Enforcement Directorate officials to explain their source of funds.
Tax officials believe that the reported seizures are not even one per cent of the total old notes which are still out of reach. They estimate that Rs 70,000 crore of old notes are still out of the banking system.
