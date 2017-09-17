Railways moots automatic train-protection system to avert mishaps

In a bid to prevent accidents that have grown frequent in recent times, the Indian Railways is set to introduce technology that will ensure that a computerised system will take over the running of trains, if drivers miss signals or speed. The automatic train-protection system could be launched across the country in a year. “A trial run is on in the Hyderabad division. We expect a national launch in a year’s time,” said an official. This is part of a safety roadmap drawn up by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. “The technology will ensure there are no ...