Railways plans to hike coal supply to power firms as inventories plunge

With stock of some power stations in the national capital region falling to an alarming level, the has drawn up an action plan to increase supply of rakes to power plants in northern India, including

The Centre has also ensured that the power plants will get adequate supplies of the dry-fuel.

" has entered into an MoU with regarding supply of rakes. furnishes a monthly requirement for each plant. As per the loading plan given by for May 18, 5 rakes per day are to be supplied to The supply to plant till 24th May is 4.95 rakes per day. Nonetheless, rake supplies to Dadri have been further stepped up in the last few days, " a told

Yesterday, he said, eight rakes reached Dadri, the said.

The power houses -- Dadri and Badarpur -- will get adequate supplies of coal, the said.

One rake, which has around 59 wagons, can carry around 4,000 tonnes of

"This momentum is being maintained and 6-7 rakes are targeted for Dadri daily," the official added.

"As far as Badarpur (thermal power station) is concerned there is requirement of 1.5 rakes per day but we are planning to supply two rakes to this power station per day," the official said.

In view of the shortage situation in some power plants, action plans have been drawn up for immediately increasing coal supplies to power houses in North India, especially for Dadri and Badarpur power houses, the official said.

"Loading of all commodities except power house coal for destinations reached via MGS (Mughalsarai) to be restricted with immediate effect till 29th May. Northern Railways ( and divisions) and (Allahabad division) should not plan any traffic blocks for 2 days to facilitate increased freight movement," the official said.

The action plan includes around the clock manning of controls in these divisions by operating officers and "ECR (East Central Railways) to ensure loading and handing over of 8-9 Dadri and 2 Badarpur loads daily, he noted.

Concerned zones are requested to ensure compliance, the official added.

Power Minister had yesterday said that the coal stock at some power stations in the national capital region has dipped to an "alarming" level and if it is not replenished at the earliest, could be staring at "black-out" situations.

Jain had said that he has already written to Coal and apprising him about the situation and sought his intervention into the