New track for Rs 1 lakh-cr station development plan

Suresh Prabhu’s Rs 1-lakh-crore station redevelopment plan, which he drew up as railways minister, is set to go for an overhaul under Piyush Goyal, who has replaced him. According to persons close to the development, Goyal wants to cancel the existing bidding process for 23 stations owing to a tepid interest shown by construction companies. The decision was taken after a meeting Goyal had with major real estate companies — including the Tata group, Shapoorji Pallonji, GMR, the Essel group, and L&T — last week. Officials said the new minister was not ...