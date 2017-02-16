Rise in non-oil, non-gold imports might not mean industrial demand revival

Continuing rise in non-oil, non-gold (NONG) import figures might not be a sign of revival in industrial demand, economists have warned.

On Wednesday, figures from the Commerce and Industry Ministry revealed that India’s merchandise exports went up for the fifth consecutive month in January. This was accompanied by a substantial rise in imports as well, which grew by 10.70 per cent in January to $31.95 billion, the highest pace seen in more than two years.

Among these imports, the component – generally taken as a measure of in the country – rose by 4.16 per cent in January for the fourth consecutive month, following a 4.4 per cent rise in December.

"While the signs are encouraging, it is too early to signal a steady pickup in industrial demand," Devendra Pant, chief economist at India Ratings and Research, said.

An increase in commodity prices among other reasons have been blamed for the regular rise in figures while belying hopes for a return to steady

In January, witnessed a slower pace of rise due to a contraction in fertilisers, iron & steel and chemicals. The contraction in iron & steel imports was due to restriction on imports in the form of import duties and higher minimum import price.

However, among the in the group, coal imports, along with related materials, registered $1.63 billion worth of imports, more than 47 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis.

However, coal might not be a symbol of recovery as prices of coal, especially the coking coal variant, have seen an upward swing in the recent past.

"It is too premature to suggest seeing a steady revival. Non-oil, non-gold figures would have to go up at least till the next quarter for that to happen, while at the same time, we need to link the figures to the IIP," Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE Ratings, said.

On the other hand, the industrial production numbers do not reflect any demand, he added.

"Capital goods imports grew at a slower pace of two per cent Y-o-Y in Jan (vs 5.3 per cent Y-o-Y in Dec). The slower growth reflects the weakness in private sector capital expenditure due to presence of excess capacity and weak external demand conditions," said in a press release after the trade figures were published.

While the 11.63 per cent fall in project goods supports the argument, the trends are mixed across the board, with electronic goods imports going up by 24.56 per cent in the same month.

On a smaller scale, electrical & non-electrical machinery, as well as transport equipment, also ratcheted up the import figures significantly at $2.3 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively.