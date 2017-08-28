Statsguru: Rational or irrational exuberance?

Though a broad-based pick up in economic activity is unlikely in the near-term, the Indian stock markets have surged ahead, shrugging off growth concerns.

As Chart 1 shows, the has surpassed its previous highs, gaining roughly 30 per cent since May 2014, when the NDA government was formed. While market participants are concerned about current valuations, it is difficult to say for sure whether markets are overvalued or not.

As Chart 2 shows, the currently trades at a PE ratio of 23.7, which is above its historical average, but remains below the highs of 2007-08. Similarly, in the market capitalisation to GDP metric too, the current valuation is lower than the highs of 2007-08 (Chart 3). Notwithstanding concerns over valuation, both FIIs and DIIs have continued to pour in money (Chart 4), though the former have withdrawn some funds of late. The data show domestic flows and retail flows in particular, have surged of late, especially after demonetisation. Net inflows into equity mutual funds rose to Rs 67,070 crore in the period from November 2016 to June 2017, up from Rs 23,570 crore over the same period last year (Chart 5).

Retail participation also has increased sharply, with investments through SIPs averaging around Rs 4,300 crore a month, up from Rs 3,430 crore, prior to demonetisation (Chart 6). As a consequence, assets under management of equity mutual funds rose sharply, touching Rs 5.34 lakh crore at the end of June 2017, up from Rs 2.3 lakh crore in June 2014 (Chart 7).