Take bull bars off cars or face penalty:Govt to vehicle owners

The Centre has asked the states to take a stern action against unauthorised fitment of crash guards or bull bars in vehicles saying such fittings pose a safety concern for pedestrains.



These bars are fitted in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which prescribes a fine of Rs 1,000 for the for the first offence and Rs 2,000 for second or subsequent offences while the penalty for seller or could be Rs 5,000.



"It is brought to your notice that the fitments of crash guards/ bull bar is in contravention of section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and attracts penalty under section 190 and 191 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988," the Ministry of Road and has written to the Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and Commissioners, of the states.Crash guards or bull bar on the vehicles pose serious safety concerns to the pedestrians as well as occupants of the vehicle."It is therefore requested that states may take strict action against the unauthorised fitment of on the motor vehicles," it said.Section 190 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 mentions that any person who drives or causes or allows to be driven, in any public place a motor vehicle, which violates the standards prescribed in relation to road safety, control of noise and air-pollution, shall be punishable for the first offence with a fine of Rs 1,000 and for any second or subsequent offence with a fine of Rs 2,000.Section 191 prescribes, "Whoever being an importer of or in motor vehicles, sells or delivers or offers to sell or deliver a motor vehicle or trailer in such condition that the use thereof in a public place would be in contravention of Chapter VII or any rule made thereunder or alters the motor vehicle or trailer so as to render its conditions such that its use in a public place would be in contravention of Chapter VII or any rule made thereunder shall be punishable with fine which may extend to Rs 5,000.