Time for PPPs in agriculture

Indian agriculture has come a long way from its earlier image of being traditional, subsistence and non-commercial. With increasing demand for high-quality value-added products, agriculture has been adopting commercially and economically viable agribusiness solutions. In the recent past, business and investment opportunities in this sector have suddenly jumped manifold. But the response from the private sector has been lukewarm. There is a pressing need to develop a structured approach for increasing the number of bankable agri-business and agri-infrastructure projects ...