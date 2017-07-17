Want to save on tax? Here are deductions you can use while filing ITR

Let’s be honest, if given a choice, none of us would like to pay tax on the income we earn. But we have to and we should, because is an important source of revenue for the government. This revenue is used by the government to build the nation. India is a developing nation and very few Indians earn an income that can be taxed. This is why if you’re one of those who earn a taxable income, you should proudly and honestly pay

But having said that, there are certain ways by which you can legally reduce your taxable income that you should make use of. The government allows for certain tax-saving deductions that you can use to lower your taxable income. You can effectively use these deductions to pay less tax. The following table lists common tax-saving deductions and their limits.



Section Deduction on FY 2016-17 Section 80C Investment in PPF

Employee’s share of PF contribution

NSCs

Life Insurance Premium payment

Children’s Tuition Fee

Principal Repayment of home loan

NPS

Investment in Sukanya Samridhi Account

ULIPS

ELSS

Sum paid to purchase deferred annuity

Five-year deposit scheme

Senior Citizens savings scheme

Subscription to notified securities/notified deposits scheme

Contribution to notified Pension Fund set up by Mutual Fund or UTI

Subscription to Home Loan Account Scheme of the National Housing Bank

Subscription to deposit scheme of a public sector or company engaged in providing housing finance

Contribution to notified annuity Plan of LIC

Subscription to equity shares/ debentures of an approved eligible issue

Subscription to notified bonds of NABARD Rs. 1,50,000 80CCD(1B) Additional contribution to NPS Rs. 50,000 80TTA(1) Interest Income from Savings account Maximum up to 10,000 80GG For rent paid when HRA is not received from employer Least of rent paid minus 10% of total income Rs. 5000/- per month 25% of total income 80E Interest on education loan Interest paid for a period of 8 years 80EE Interest on home loan for first-time homeowners Rs 50,000 80D Insurance – Self, spouse, children Insurance – Parents more than 60 years old Rs. 25,000 Rs. 30,000 80DD treatment for handicapped dependant or payment to specified scheme for maintenance of handicapped dependant Disability is 40% or more but less than 80%

Disability is 80% or more Rs. 75,000

Rs. 1,25,000 80DDB Expenditure on Self or Dependent Relative for diseases specified in Rule 11DD For less than 60 years old

For more than 60 years old

For more than 80 years old Lower of Rs 40,000 or the amount actually paid

Lower of Rs 60,000 or the amount actually paid

Lower of Rs 80,000 or the amount actually paid



All of these deductions are popularly known as Section 80 deductions. A taxpayer can claim the deductions that are applicable to him or her.

Apart from these, there are some other uncommon deductions also available to taxpayers. These include deductions for donations made to political parties, treatment for taxpayer suffering from physical disabilities, donations made towards social causes, etc.