Davos 2018: Modi holds global CEO meet, IMF reaffirms India's growth story

on Monday held a roundtable meeting with the CEOs of top global companies before his keynote address at the plenary session of the (WEF) on Tuesday morning.

also got a thumbs up from the (IMF) on Monday, which reaffirmed that India's is projected to grow by 7.4 per cent in the next fiscal year.

"Narrating India's growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in at #Davos, PM @narendramodi hosted a roundtable meeting with CEOs of top global companies," said in a tweet.

Anand Mahindra, who had also participated at the meet, tweeted: "Let me add my compliments to you all. You did us proud with your world-beating organizational skills. Every global was floored by the personal touches in your hospitality.

I am proud to be on the board of "

"In addition to listening to PM keynote address at the plenary session, participating and speaking in several sessions I look forward to joining the Yoga classes on the early morning ! India's soft power is on full display at World Economic Forum," Amitabh Kant, CEO, tweeted.

The reaffirmed that India's is projected to grow by 7.4 per cent in the next fiscal year, regaining the rank of the world's fastest-growing large as slows down.

Like India's improving economic performance, the global was also on the uptick, estimated to have grown by 3.7 per cent last year and forecast to grow this year and the next by 3.9 per cent, according to the Fund's World Economic Outlook Update.

At the release of the Update in Davos, said that for the world economy, "all signs point to a further strengthening both this year and next," but cautioned that "complacency would be a mistake."

Earlier on Monday, Modi held a bilateral meeting with Swiss who greeted the with a warm handshake in this town in the Swiss before leading the Indian leader to the meeting.

"On reaching Davos, held talks with the of the Swiss Confederation, We reviewed the scope of our bilateral cooperation and discussed ways to deepen it even further," Modi tweeted.

This is Modi's second visit to in nearly two years after his visit in June 2016.

Modi is the first from to participate in a forum meeting in two decades after the then in 1997.

He will interact with 120 members of the International Business Council, which is a part of the WEF.

Modi, in the course of his 24-hour visit to Davos, is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)