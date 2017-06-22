World steel output in May jumps to 143 million tonnes

World crude output in May increased marginally by two per cent to 143 million tonnes (mt) over the same month last year, said the World Association.

China’s crude output was 72.3 mt, an increase of 1.8 per cent year on year, it said. produced 9 mt crude steel, up 0.1 per cent. In the EU bloc, produced 3.8 mt of crude steel, registering a decline of 1.4 per cent from a year earlier.

“The US produced 7 mt of crude in May... an increase of 0. 2 per cent compared to May 2016. Brazil's crude production... was 2.9 mt, growing by 13.2 per cent,” the association said. The crude capacity utilisation ratio of 67 countries in May stood at 71.8 per cent, 0.5 percentage points higher than a year ago. Compared to April, it is 1. 8 percentage points down.

The World Association is one of the largest industry bodies in the world. Its members represent approximately 85 per cent of the world's production, including over 160 producers.