World steel output in May jumps to 143 million tonnes

-
ALSO READTop six companies drive steel output growth India a 'bright spot' for global steel output growth, states BMI Report Steel firms mull Rs 1,000 a tonne hike from April China shutting down steel capacity unlikely to change global situation Steel output likely to rise 6% to 89 million tonnes in 2017
-
The World Steel Association is one of the largest industry bodies in the world. Its members represent approximately 85 per cent of the world's steel production, including over 160 steel producers.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU