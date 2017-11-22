AIIMS on a look out for 194 junior residents

The (AIIMS), New Delhi has invited online applications for the posts of non-academic junior residents for January 2018 session. A total of 194 posts in different specialties are available. Interested candidates can apply at the official website aiimsexams.org. The terms & conditions are available in detail on Institute websites www.aiimsexams.org, www.aiims.ac.in and www.aiims.edu. The last date to apply is December 9, 2017.



According to an official notification, the selected junior residents will be placed in level 10 of pay matrix (pre-revised pay band-3, Rs.15600 + grade pay (GP) Rs. 5400, and draw an entry pay of Rs. 56,100 per month plus usual allowances. The session will begin in January 2018 and will carry on till the end of June next year.



Posts available: 194





Blood bank 9 Burns and plastic surgery 6 Cardiacradiology 1 Cardiology 1 Community medicine 4 CTVS 1 Dermatology and venereology 1 EHS 3 Emergency medicine 86 Geriatric medicine 2 Lab medicine 4 Nephrology 3 Neurology 1 Neurosurgery 5 Neuroradiology 2 Orthopaedics 4 Paediatrics 5 Psychiatry 6 Radiology 3 Radiotherapy 6 Rheumatology 2 Surgery 31 Dental surgery and CDER 8 Total 194

Log on to the official website for www.aiimsexams.org Click on the Recruitment link Click on the Junior Residents (Non-Academic) January 2018 link Register and login Fill in your details in the fields provided Submit the application Save and download the application Take a print out for future reference

An autonomous body established under an act of Parliament, AIIMS has invited applications from Indian citizens (including OCI/PIO). Interested candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS, including completion of Internship, or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI. The candidate should have not earlier than three years before the start date of junior residency i.e. January 1, 2018.DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected. For all eligible candidates, maximum three terms are allowed. Experience in Army Services, Central Health Services, Private Nursing Homes and Private Practice will be considered as equivalent to junior residency (non-academic).The complete application in all respect should be submitted online latest by December 9, 2017. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply:According to the notification, the acknowledgement with regard to successful online registration will be forwarded to applicants email ID. However, the status of application will be available on website www. ac.in and www. edu as well as www.aiimsexams.org on December 18, 2017. Candidates are advised to check position regarding acknowledgement of their online registration/status of application form on the web site www. If the status of a candidate’s Application is not available on website, he/she should immediately write to:The Assistant Controller of Examinations,AIIMS,New Delhi-110608along with full particulars of the Registration of application form.Selected candidates appearing for allotment should bring a few requisite documents in original along with 1 set of attested copy. The documents required at the time of allotment are: Degree mark sheet, Internship Completion certificate, proof of Date of Birth, Caste certificate (OBC//SC/ST) (if applicable), OPH Certificate and MCI/DMC /State registration for verification,, without which no candidates shall be permitted to appear for the .The original certificates including MBBS// degree certificate and medical registration / internship completion certificate of the candidate who opts for the post of will be retained in the academic section.