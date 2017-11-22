AIIMS on a look out for 194 junior residents

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has invited online applications for the posts of non-academic junior residents for January 2018 session. A total of 194 posts in different specialties are available. Interested candidates can apply at the official website aiimsexams.org. The terms & conditions are available in detail on Institute websites www.aiimsexams.org, www.aiims.ac.in and www.aiims.edu. The last date to apply is December 9, 2017.
According to an official notification, the selected junior residents will be placed in level 10 of pay matrix (pre-revised pay band-3, Rs.15600 + grade pay (GP) Rs. 5400, and draw an entry pay of Rs. 56,100 per month plus usual allowances. The session will begin in January 2018 and will carry on till the end of June next year.
Posts available: 194
|Blood bank
|9
|Burns and plastic surgery
|6
|Cardiacradiology
|1
|Cardiology
|1
|Community medicine
|4
|CTVS
|1
|Dermatology and venereology
|1
|EHS
|3
|Emergency medicine
|86
|Geriatric medicine
|2
|Lab medicine
|4
|Nephrology
|3
|Neurology
|1
|Neurosurgery
|5
|Neuroradiology
|2
|Orthopaedics
|4
|Paediatrics
|5
|Psychiatry
|6
|Radiology
|3
|Radiotherapy
|6
|Rheumatology
|2
|Surgery
|31
|Dental surgery and CDER
|8
|Total
|194
Eligibility criteria
An autonomous body established under an act of Parliament, AIIMS has invited applications from Indian citizens (including OCI/PIO). Interested candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS, including completion of Internship, or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI. The candidate should have not earlier than three years before the start date of junior residency i.e. January 1, 2018.
DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected. For all eligible candidates, maximum three terms are allowed. Experience in Army Services, Central Health Services, Private Nursing Homes and Private Practice will be considered as equivalent to junior residency (non-academic).
AIIMS junior resident (non-academic) application process
The complete application in all respect should be submitted online latest by December 9, 2017. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply:
- Log on to the official website for AIIMS www.aiimsexams.org
- Click on the Recruitment link
- Click on the Junior Residents (Non-Academic) January 2018 link
- Register and login
- Fill in your details in the fields provided
- Submit the application
- Save and download the application
- Take a print out for future reference
The Assistant Controller of Examinations,
AIIMS,
New Delhi-110608
along with full particulars of the Registration of application form.
Documents required for counselling
Selected candidates appearing for allotment should bring a few requisite documents in original along with 1 set of attested copy. The documents required at the time of allotment are: Degree mark sheet, Internship Completion certificate, proof of Date of Birth, Caste certificate (OBC//SC/ST) (if applicable), OPH Certificate and MCI/DMC /State registration for verification,, without which no candidates shall be permitted to appear for the counselling .
The original certificates including MBBS//BBDS degree certificate and medical registration / internship completion certificate of the candidate who opts for the post of Junior Resident will be retained in the academic section.