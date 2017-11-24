Bank of Baroda to recruit 427 specialist officers

(BoB) recently invited applications from candidates for specialist officer recruitment at Baroda Corporate Centre, Mumbai. A total of 427 posts available, and the last date to apply and pay the examination fees is December 5, 2017. Candidates are required to apply online through website www.bankofbaroda.co.in. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.



According to the official notification, candidate can apply for only one post. Selected candidates will be on a probation period of 12 months. Here is a list of the posts available:





Designation Posts available Head - credit risk (corporate credit) 1 Head - enterprise and operational risk management 1 IT security 5 Treasury - dealers/traders 3 Treasury - Relationship managers treasury (forex/ derivatices) 2 Product sales treasury 20 Finance/credit MMG/S III 40 Finance/credit MMG/S II 140 Security 15 Sales 150 Total 427

Category of applicant Amount of fees/ intimation charges SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD) Rs 100/- GEN/ OBC Rs 600/-

Candidate interested in head - credit risk (corporate credit) or head - enterprise and operational risk management post must be graduate from a recognized university. He/she must possess (FRM) from (GARP), or (PRM) from Professional Risk Managers' International Association (PRMIA), or be a post graduate in statistics/ applied statistics/ economics from a reputed Institute/ Government recognized Institute, or have completed two-years full time, MBA or PG Diploma, with specialization in banking and finance.Dealers/ traders treasury candidates should have graduation certificate or equivalent from a recognized university/Institute. Minimum 3 years post-qualification experience of trading in forex and debt markets in banks//mutual fund / investment banking. experience in treasury function of bank will be preferable.For the head – credit risk post, a minimum 10 years of experience of working in credit domain in a banking / financial institution, out of which minimum 5 years in development and maintenance of corporate credit risk model and related analytics is a must. Candidates interested in the enterprise and operational risk management post should have a minimum 10 years of experience of working in a commercial Bank out of which minimum 4 years in operational risk / enterprise risk domain.Those interested in the IT Security post should have four-year Engineering/ Technology degree in Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/Computer Engineering/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation, or post graduate degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications, or Engineering Graduate and minimum one-year diploma in IT / Computer Science, or post graduate in Science / Computer Science from recognised university / institute. Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) / Certified Information Security Manager (CISSP) / CISM (Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) certification is mandatory. ISO 27001 LA /CEH / CCNA/ CCNA security certification is desirable. The candidate also need to have a minimum 7 years of post-qualification experience in IT/IT security domain, out of which minimum 3 years post CISA/CISSP/CISM certification experience in managing information security in Large Corporate/Company/Govt. Organization/Govt. Dept. (Experience of working in Banking/Financial Services will be preferable). For Treasury - dealers/ traders’ post, candidate should have graduation or equivalent from a recognized university/institute. Candidates interested should have a minimum 3-year post-qualification experience of trading in forex and debt markets in banks//mutual fund / investment banking.Candidates keen on Treasury - Relationship Managers (Forex/Derivatives) and Treasury product sales post should have a two-year full time, MBA or equivalent, with specialization in marketing and sales from a premier institution. They also need to have minimum two years of post-qualification experience as relationship manager for treasury functions/treasury product sales of banks/mutual funds/ investment banking. Experience in treasury function of bank will be preferable.For Finance/credit MMG/S III, Finance/credit MMG/S II and security posts, interested candidates should be Chartered Accountants (CA), or Institute of Cost and Works Accountants (ICWA) or possess two-years full time, MBA or equivalent post- graduation degree/diploma, with specialisation in finance. Courses completed through correspondence / part-time are not eligible. The institute should be recognized / approved by government/ AICTE.Candidates interested in the security posts should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University/Institute. An officer not below the rank of Captain of Indian Army or equivalent rank in India Navy / Air Force, with a minimum of five years of commissioned service, or an officer not below the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (SP)/Deputy SP/ Assistant Commandant/ Deputy Commandant of Indian Police / Para Military Forces, with a minimum of five years service as an officer.Those interested in sales post should have two-year full time, MBA or equivalent post- graduation degree/diploma, with specialisation in marketing/ sales/ retail. Candidate should also have one year of sales experience in banks/ FMCG/ NBFC or DSA with one year of selling experience of banking products of any Bank/ NBFC.Candidates are required to apply online through website www.bankofbaroda.co.in . No other means/mode of application will be accepted.Candidates are required to have a valid personal email ID and Contact No. It should be kept active till completion of this recruitment project. Bank may send call letters for online test, GD, interview etc. through the registered email ID.Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible/ entertained. Prior to submission of the online application candidates are advised to use the ‘save and next’ facility to verify the details in the and modify the same if required. No change is permitted after clicking on Final Submit button. There is a provision to modify the online application prior to submission only. Candidates should scan their photograph and signature, ensuring that both the photograph (4.5cmX3.5cm) and signature adhere to the required specifications.The candidate, according to the notification, is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/intimation charges irrespective of whether online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview.The process of registration of application is complete only when fee is deposited with the bank through online mode on or before the last date for fee payment.For scale-I posts, there is an online test followed by group discussions (GDs) and interviews. The tentative date for the exam is January 7. For scale-II and above, selection will be on the basis of group discussion and interview of short-listed candidates. The bank may, however, choose to hold an online test if there are a large number of applications.Bank may, at its discretion, consider conducting of psychometric test / GD for different scales.The examination will be for two hours and 200 marks. It will include questions on reasoning, English language, quantitative aptitude and professional knowledge. The tests except the test of English language will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.