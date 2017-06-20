Bihar Board likely to announce Class 10 results today

-
Class 10 students of Bihar have been keeping their finger crossed as the BSEB (Bihar School Education Board) is expected to announce the exam results today. The Class 10 exams happened in the state in the first week of March this year.
The sources say that the results would be released today. Around 15 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 exam this year.
How to Check the Results:
- Go to the official site www.biharboard.ac.in(or visit the Results page here)
- Click on the Class 10 Results
- Provide your details such as Roll Code, Roll Number and hit the Find Results button.
Controversies In the State:
The state of Bihar had faced a number of controversies of exams cleared through unfair means. The result of Class 12 board exam (held between February 14 and February 25) was announced with only 30.11 students clearing the exams. Only 37.1 per cent students in Arts cleared the exam and 73.76 in Commerce which was better than the former. Ganesh Kumar (Arts) had scored 82.6 per cent. However, it was brought to light that Kumar had lied about his age to the authorities and knew nothing about the subject he had taken in the exam. Similarly, in 2015, the topper of Class 12 Ruby Rai could not pronounce Political Science and said that the subject had something to do with cooking.
The Board may declare the Class 12 today on its website. You can check the official Notifications here.
About the Bihar Board:
The BSEB or Bihar School Examination Board was established in 1952 under Section 3 of Bihar School Examination Board Act – 1952 under the Government of Bihar. It conducts examinations at secondary and senior secondary level in both government and private schools belonging to state of Bihar. The exam syllabus is determined by the Government of Bihar. Generally the Board conducts exams in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September. Also it conducts various departmental examinations such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination.